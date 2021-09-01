HCL Technologies launches dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit

-
ALSO READ
HCL named a Leader for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
HCL Technologies named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services
HCL recognized as a Leader in Cloud Professional Services
HCL Tech selected as strategic launch partner for Microsoft cloud for Financial Services
HCL recognized as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Global
-
HCL Technologies has launched a dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit focused on creating solutions to accelerate clients' digital journeys.
HCL and Cisco have a long and successful 360-degree partnership that has enabled enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by helping them to invent and innovate - leveraging advanced technologies from Cisco and transformative services capabilities from HCL.
HCL's Cisco Ecosystem Unit will create leading-edge competencies, solutions and business outcome models by leveraging Cisco technologies. It will aim to ensure the success of complex transformation programs around software-defined network transformation, network-as-a-service, digital workplace, multi-cloud modernization, hyper-automation, security, optimized application experience, private 5G and telco modernization.
The HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit will align with the #HCLCloudSmart strategy as a key pillar of its ecosystem operating model to help customers make intelligent choices for building a resilient and sustainable digital foundation that leverages Cisco's multiple platforms and solutions and HCL's transformational services consumable in a XaaS (anything-as-a-service) model.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU