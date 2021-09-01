HCL Technologies launches dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit

HCL Technologies has launched a dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit focused on creating solutions to accelerate clients' digital journeys.

HCL and Cisco have a long and successful 360-degree partnership that has enabled enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journeys by helping them to invent and innovate - leveraging advanced technologies from Cisco and transformative services capabilities from HCL.

HCL's Cisco Ecosystem Unit will create leading-edge competencies, solutions and business outcome models by leveraging Cisco technologies. It will aim to ensure the success of complex transformation programs around software-defined network transformation, network-as-a-service, digital workplace, multi-cloud modernization, hyper-automation, security, optimized application experience, private 5G and telco modernization.

The HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit will align with the #HCLCloudSmart strategy as a key pillar of its ecosystem operating model to help customers make intelligent choices for building a resilient and sustainable digital foundation that leverages Cisco's multiple platforms and solutions and HCL's transformational services consumable in a XaaS (anything-as-a-service) model.

