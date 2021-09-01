Tata Motors sells 57,995 units in August 2021

Tata Motors sales in the domestic & international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020.

Total domestic sales stood at 54,190 units in August 2021, recording a m-o-m growth of 4% and y-o-y change of 53%.

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months.

The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix. Specifically, EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges, said the company.

