TVS Motor December sales rise 17.5% YoY

TVS Motor Company said the company's total sales grew 17.5% year-on-year to 272,084 units in December 2020 as against 231,571 units in December 2019.
Total two-wheeler sales grew by 20% to 258,239 units in December 2020 over December 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 13% to 176,912 units.
The company's total exports rose 28% to 94,269 units in the month of December 2020 as against 73,512 units in December 2019.
The company's three wheeler sales declined to 13,845 units in December 2020 as against 15,952 units in December 2019.
Shares of TVS Motor Company closed 1.06% higher at Rs 490.70 on Friday (1 January 2021).
TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.
