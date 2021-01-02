NMDC reports decent production, offtake numbers in Dec

The state-owned miner said its iron ore production increased 23.3% to 3.86 million tonnes (MT) in December 2020 from 3.13 MT in December 2019.

The company's iron ore sales climbed 19.08% to 3.62 MT in December 2020 from 3.04 MT in December 2019.

Sequentially, NMDC's production increased nearly 16.27% while sales rose almost 9.7% in December 2020 over November 2020.

Shares of NMDC rose 1.7% to Rs 116.35 on Friday. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 1 January 2021.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As on 30 September 2020, Government of India held 69.65% stake in the company.

On a standalone basis, the state-run miner's net profit rose 10% to to Rs 773.66 crore on 0.5% decline in net sales to Rs 2,229.89 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

