Gayatri Projects gains on emerging L-1 bidder in UP project

Gayatri Projects rose 2.8% to Rs 40.35 after the company said it was declared a lowest bidder (L-1) for a project worth Rs 1,323.52 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of the project involves development of six lane access-controlled highway in Uttar Pradesh portion of Delhi Saharanpur Highway on EPC mode under Economic Corridor in phase1 of Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The order was received from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The announcement was made during market hours today, 1 January 2021.

Gayatri Projects is the flagship company of the Gayatri Group that has interests in infrastructure, power, hospitality, real estate and industry.

On a standalone basis, the company reported 58.5% drop in net profit to Rs 3.33 crore on a 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 798.23 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

