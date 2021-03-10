TVS Motor introduces 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 'Most Powerful' motorcycle

TVS Motor Company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle today. The motorcycle continues to stay true to its racing pedigree by offering increased power and torque in line with its customers' evolving needs, thereby ensuring the best performance and power of 17.63 PS - making it the 'Most Powerful' motorcycle in its class.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle gets an advanced engine 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, that now churns out 17.63 PS at 9250 RPM and 14.73 Nm torque at 7250 RPM. The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience.

The motorcycle comes with an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps adding to its overall premium appeal. Additionally, the motorcycle has become lighter with a two kg weight reduction, with the disc variant weighing 147kg and the drum variant weighing 145 kg.

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. It will be available in two variants at the current price; Disc priced at ₹ 110,320 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Drum priced at ₹ 107,270 (ex-showroom Delhi).

