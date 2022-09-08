TVS Motor launches all new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 160

The power increase coupled with weight reduction of 2 kgs in Apache RTR 160 and 1 kg in Apache RTR 180 has resulted in an enhanced power-to-weight ratio for both motorcycles, offering an unravelling riding experience.
Designed as The All-New Racer's Choice, the new 2022 TVS Apache RTR 160 and 2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 are updated with striking style elements and new attractive graphics that are in line with its racing DNA. The two motorcycles also get segment leading features like an allnew LED headlamp, offering superior range and light penetration, as well as an all-new LED tail lamp.
