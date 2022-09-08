Maharashtra Seamless upgrade in LT credit ratings

-
From ICRAMaharashtra Seamless has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
1) Upgraded the long term credit rating to [ICRA] AA from [ICRA] AA-
2)Reaffirmed the short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+
3) Given a Stable outlook on long term credit rating
The long-term rating upgrade factors in the Company's stellar performance in FY2022 undeterred by 2 waves of COVID-19 coupled with an improvement in its liquidity position. The rating upgrade also factors in the Company's reduced focus on non-core businesses and deleveraging guidance. The ratings assigned indicate high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and very low credit risk.
