TVS Motor launches enhanced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series

TVS Motor Company announced an advanced range of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles today equipped with a new headlamp assembly and signature Daytime Running Lamp (DRL), and three ride modes. The Company also introduced TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, equipped with first-in-segment features including adjustable clutch and brake levers, an exclusive Matte Black colour with red alloy wheels, and a new seat pattern besides the new headlamp.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition will now be available in three ride modes - Urban, Sport, and Rain, gear shift indicator and radial rear tyre.

The top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V will be equipped with TVS SmartXonnectTM. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V series of motorcycles are fitted with a new headlamp assembly where the signature DRL continues to glow, changing its stance to a Front Position Lamp (FPL) which functions with low and high beam simultaneously.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)