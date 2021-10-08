Gokaldas Exports allots 1.54 cr equity shares under QIP issue

-
Gokaldas Exports approved the allotment of 1,54,24,164 equity shares of Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 194.50 per share aggregating to Rs 299.99 crore, pursuant to the issue.
The QIP issue opened on 04 October 2021 and closed on 07 October 2021.
Pursuant to the issue, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 29.41 crore consisting of 5,88,39,827 equity shares of Rs 5 each.
