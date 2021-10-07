Gland Pharma allots 64,700 equity shares under ESOS

Gland Pharma has allotted 64,700 Equity shares of Rs.1/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on October 7, 2021 to employees on exercise of their Stock Options pursuant to Gland Pharma Employee Stock Options Scheme, 2019.

