TVS Motor partners with ETG Logistics for expansion in South Africa

TVS Motor Company today announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL).

TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) - a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.

ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

