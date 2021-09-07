Wipro partners with Securonix for providing managed security services

Wipro announced a partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) vendor, and provider of the Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform. The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection.

Through the partnership with Securonix, Wipro aims to improve businesses' cyber organizational effectiveness, resiliency, and achieve a cost effective positive security posture.

The services provided are backed by Security Operations Center (SOC) best practices, regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as cyber-risk advisory and assurance. These SOC services that empower organizational resilience can be delivered from Wipro's global Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs), offshore or onsite operation and development centers (ODC), client SOC / CDC premises or through a hybrid model.

