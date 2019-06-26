TVS Motor slips after foreign brokerage maintains sell rating

TVS Motor Company fell 1.7% to Rs 430.20 at 15:30 IST on BSE after a foreign brokerage reportedly maintained its sell rating on the stock and reduced price target from Rs 455 to Rs 430.The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 June 2019.
Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 139.02 points or 0.35% at 39,573.96.
On BSE, 86,000 shares were traded in TVS Motor Company counter, compared to a 2-week average of 73,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 440.60 and an intraday low of Rs 428.90. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 604 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 428.55 on 24 June 2019.
TVS Motor Company's net profit fell 19.2% to Rs 133.83 crore on a 9.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4,384.02 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
TVS Motor Company is a two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU