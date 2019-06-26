TVS Motor slips after foreign brokerage maintains sell rating

fell 1.7% to Rs 430.20 at 15:30 IST on BSE after a reportedly maintained its sell rating on the stock and reduced price target from Rs 455 to Rs 430.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 139.02 points or 0.35% at 39,573.96.

On BSE, 86,000 shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 73,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 440.60 and an intraday low of Rs 428.90. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 604 on 21 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 428.55 on 24 June 2019.

TVS Motor Company's net profit fell 19.2% to Rs 133.83 crore on a 9.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4,384.02 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is a two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)