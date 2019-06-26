Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

R&B Denims Ltd, Stockholdings Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 June 2019.

tumbled 14.18% to Rs 23 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 47 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 566 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.38% to Rs 34.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 450 shares in the past one month.

Stockholdings Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 7.51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1475 shares in the past one month.

plummeted 9.20% to Rs 346.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4072 shares in the past one month.

pared 9.20% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8947 shares in the past one month.

