Volumes spurt at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 21.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26863 shares
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 June 2019.
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd notched up volume of 5.88 lakh shares by 14:17 IST on NSE, a 21.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26863 shares. The stock slipped 1.02% to Rs.474.05. Volumes stood at 10372 shares in the last session.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15278 shares. The stock slipped 1.41% to Rs.1,518.00. Volumes stood at 10827 shares in the last session.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd notched up volume of 9.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 96138 shares. The stock rose 1.82% to Rs.159.35. Volumes stood at 48586 shares in the last session.
Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 40318 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6326 shares. The stock lost 1.38% to Rs.1,725.10. Volumes stood at 8183 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd recorded volume of 52520 shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8467 shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.572.05. Volumes stood at 6207 shares in the last session.
