TVS Motor ties up with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in Philippines

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits; co says his term comes to an end
Oil marketing companies' shares trim most of sharp early losses
Google backs off on AI for oil and gas extraction
Oil marketing companies shares drop up to 13 pc
IOC raises refinery operations to 60 pc capacity, plans to scale up further by month-end
-
TVS Motor Company announced its association with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation.
The association will be through the company's Philippines distributor, Global Automobile Traders FZCO.
As a part of this tie-up, all TVS Motor customers in Philippines will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards which can be availed in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores. This partnership aims to improve the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU