Greenlam Industries announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Russia

Greenlam Industries announced the incorporation of GREENLAM RUS LLC on 02 November 2020 in Russian Federation, to carry out, inter alia, the business of marketing and distribution of decorative laminates and other paper and/ or wood based products.

In the said GREENLAM RUS LLC, Greenlam Asia Pacific Pte.

Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlam Industries, in Singapore) holds 99% shares, and balance 1% share is held by Greenlam Industries.

Accordingly, the said GREENLAM RUS LLC has become a step-down subsidiary of Greenlam Industries upon its incorporation.

