Britannia Industries allots 1.42 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Britannia Industries has allotted 1,42,666 Equity Shares of the face value of Re. 1/- each to Varun Berry, Managing Director upon exercise of 1,42,666 options granted to him under the Britannia Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme (ESOS).

Consequently, with effect from 2 November, 2020, the issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 24,08,68,296/- divided into 24,08,68,296 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each.

