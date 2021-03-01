TVS Motors soars after sales jump 18% YoY in Feb

TVS Motor Company jumped 3.89% to Rs 618.20 after the company's total auto sales grew by 18% registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020.

While total two-wheeler sales grew by 21% recording 284,581 units, three-wheeler sales declined by 24% to 13,166 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

The company's total exports grew by 23% registering 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 as against 82,877 units in February 2020. "The demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes," the company said.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company's standalone net profit surged 119.4% to Rs 265.62 crore on 30.7% rise in net sales to Rs Rs 5391.39 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

