Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 445, down 2.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.29% on the day, quoting at 14716.75. The Sensex is at 49660.81, up 1.14%.Emami Ltd has eased around 7.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32443.15, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

