D B Corp Ltd soars 0.75%, up for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 100.7, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.83% in last one year as compared to a 31.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.98% spurt in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 100.7, up 0.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 14659.85. The Sensex is at 49656.49, up 1.13%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 18.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1625.15, up 3.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)