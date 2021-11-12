Two Wheeler Sales Drop 25% On Year In October 2021

-
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) announced latest monthly data for October 2021. The overall vehicle sales came in at 17,99,750 units against 23,91,192 units on YoY basis. The passenger vehicles sales came in at 2,26,353 units as against 3,10,694 units during the same time last year, recording a slide of 27%.
In case of two wheelers, 15,41,621 units were sold as against 20,53,814 units on YoY basis, marking a tumble of around 25%. There was an uptick in case of three wheelers with total sales coming in at 31,774 units as compared to 26,684 units on YoY basis. The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in April-October 2021 stood at 1,29,51,830 units.
