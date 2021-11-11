Currency In Circulation Jumps 1.5% On Weekly Basis

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation jumped 1.5% on the week to stand at Rs 29.88 lakh crore as on November 5 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money rose up by 1.40% on the week to Rs 37.54 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 9.3% on a year ago basis compared to 20.30% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 4.7% so far while the reserve money has gained by 4.3%.

