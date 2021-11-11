Cabinet Approves Mechanism For Procurement Of Ethanol By Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies

-
ALSO READ
Ethanol Blending Improves From 1.53% To 7.93% Over Last Seven Years
Vikas Lifecare kick starts process to establish ethanol manufacturing unit in Bihar
India Committed To Achieve 15% Share Of Natural Gas In Primary Energy Mix By 2030
Uttam Sugar commissions 50 KLPD distillery at Libberheri unit
Govt Aims To Expand Domestic Ethanol Industry To Rs 2 Lakh Crore: Nitin Gadkari
-
Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for fixing higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane based raw materials under the EBP Programme for the forthcoming sugar season 2021-22 during ESY 2021-22 from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2022. The Price of ethanol from C heavy molasses route be increased from Rs. 45.69 per litre to Rs. 46.66 per litre, the price of ethanol from B heavy molasses route be increased from Rs. 57.61 per litre to Rs. 59.08 per litre, the price of ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar / sugar syrup route be increased from Rs. 62.65 per litre to Rs. 63.45 per litre, additionally, GST and transportation charges will also be payable. Government has decided that Oil PSEs should be given the freedom to decide the pricing for 2G ethanol as this would help in setting up advanced biofuel refineries in the country. It is important to note that grain-based ethanol prices are currently being decided by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) only.
The approval will not only facilitate the continued policy of the Government in providing price stability and remunerative prices for ethanol suppliers, but will also help in reducing the pending arrears of Cane farmers, dependency on crude oil imports and will also help in savings in foreign exchange and bring benefits to the environment. The decision to allow Oil PSEs to decide the price of 2G ethanol would facilitate setting up advanced biofuel refineries in the country. All distilleries will be able to take benefit of the scheme and large number of them are expected to supply ethanol for the EBP Programme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU