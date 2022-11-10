U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.56% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.56% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.4613.625.59-0.592.900.491.09-1.020.82-0.76

