U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.56% to Rs 21.46 croreNet profit of U P Hotels reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.56% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4613.62 58 OPM %5.59-0.59 -PBDT2.900.49 492 PBT1.09-1.02 LP NP0.82-0.76 LP
