JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acrysil tumbles after Q2 PAT slides 48% YoY
Business Standard

U P Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 57.56% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of U P Hotels reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.56% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4613.62 58 OPM %5.59-0.59 -PBDT2.900.49 492 PBT1.09-1.02 LP NP0.82-0.76 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU