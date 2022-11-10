Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 84.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 20.56 croreNet profit of Alkali Metals declined 84.64% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.5625.39 -19 OPM %10.8518.35 -PBDT2.044.05 -50 PBT0.973.19 -70 NP0.493.19 -85
