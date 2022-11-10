JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Times Guaranty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 84.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 84.64% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.5625.39 -19 OPM %10.8518.35 -PBDT2.044.05 -50 PBT0.973.19 -70 NP0.493.19 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU