Alkali Metals standalone net profit declines 84.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.02% to Rs 20.56 crore

Net profit of Alkali Metals declined 84.64% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.02% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.5625.3910.8518.352.044.050.973.190.493.19

