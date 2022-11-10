Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.18% to Rs 181.93 croreNet Loss of Regent Enterprises reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.18% to Rs 181.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales181.93155.26 17 OPM %-2.900.46 -PBDT-5.180.68 PL PBT-5.400.55 PL NP-5.17-0.06 -8517
