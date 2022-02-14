UFlex spurts after Q3 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 313 cr

UFlex jumped 8.04% to Rs 550 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 95.85% to Rs 313.21 crore on 63.46% rise in net sales to Rs 3387.76 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 618.70 crore for Q3FY22, up by 48.5% YoY. Profit before tax jumped 63.19% to Rs 397.55 crore.

Owing to the global expansions and contributions being made by the new lines that were commissioned in the past quarters, total production volume surpassed its previous record to reach 153441 MT in Q3FY22 witnessing a jump of 38% YoY whereas total sales volume mirrored the 38% YoY increase to reach 154224 MT.

Rajesh Bhatia Group CFO, UFlex stated, "Rapid technological advancements, rising consumption, regulatory focus and brands' commitment to move towards sustainable packaging have resulted in significant changes and numerous chances for the plastics industry to expand locally and globally. However, after last year's slump, the crude oil prices are rising again and the growing input costs are a cause for concern. Its impact across industries and on prices of raw materials in addition to other products is going to be more pronounced. This quarter indicates a high in packaging films production volume with the contribution to our topline coming from the newly commissioned overseas capacities reflected in YoY growth of 46.3% in packaging films production volume. Looking ahead, we are expecting incremental growth in forthcoming quarters as we operationalize our new aseptic liquid packaging capacity in Sanand and packaging films lines in Karnataka & Dubai."

Ashok Chaturvedi, chairman and managing director UFlex said, "Packaging waste management especially of plastic is an ever increasing area of focus, across the world. UFlex has been walking the green path by recycling post-consumer MLP mixed plastic waste; upcycling recycled resins into Post-consumer Recycled (peR) films range and also creating solutions that use lesser amount of virgin plastic at source. The new high value line of products and solutions including the proposed enzyme-based biodegradable packaging solution are aimed at adoption of responsible packaging and reflects our increased focus and investments in R&D. UFlex has already been recycling close to 30,000 tonnes of plastic waste per year and our target is to reach 1,00,000 tonnes. The new recycling lines to be commissioned in our Mexico and Poland facility and the proposed recycling infrastructure in Egypt will help us realize our vision. We are also expecting the new EPR regulations in India shortly which will bring more certainty towards sustainable packaging."

UFlex is India's largest multinational in flexible packaging materials and solutions and a global polymer sciences corporation. It has packaging facilities at multiple locations in India and has packaging film manufacturing facilities in India, UAE, Mexico, USA, Egypt, Poland, Russia, Hungary and Nigeria.

