Ugro Capital signs co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India

Ugro Capital announced that it has signed a co-lending agreement with Central Bank of India.
Under this partnership, the two entities aim to disburse upto Rs. 1000 crore to UGRO Capital's varied MSME segments under its programs like Pratham, Sanjeevani, Saathi, GRO MSME and Machinery financing, in next 12 months.
The Co-lending arrangement with Central Bank of India will work towards providing formal credit to underserved MSMEs at affordable rates across all product categories of U GRO Capital. For the same, the bank will leverage U GRO's digital technology platform driven by a Data Tripod of GST, Banking and Bureau, in addition to the company's deep sectoral understanding and multi-channel distribution reach.
