UltraTech Cement commits to GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete

UltraTech Cement announced its commitment to the GCCA 2050 Cement and Concrete Industry Roadmap for Net Zero Concrete.

This commitment to produce carbon neutral concrete by 2050 is a collective commitment of the world's leading cement and concrete companies to fully contribute to building the sustainable world of tomorrow. The Roadmap also includes a sectoral commitment to cut CO2 emissions by a further 25 per cent by 2030.

UltraTech has made this commitment as a founding member of Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA).

UltraTech is among forty of the world's leading cement and concrete manufacturers to affirm their commitment to net zero concrete by 2050 and agree to an ambitious intermediate goal of preventing 5 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions by 2030. The GCCA has published a detailed 'Concrete Future' roadmap which sets out the path that the industry will follow to fully decarbonize by 2050, a target aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5C.

The 'Concrete Future' roadmap is built around a seven-point plan that relies on ambitious yet achievable actions to reduce the amount of CO2 intensive clinker in cement, significantly reduce fossil fuel use in manufacturing, and accelerate innovation in products, process efficiency and breakthrough technologies including carbon capture.

This move by the members of the GCCA marks the biggest global commitment by an industry to net zero so far - bringing together companies from the Americas, Africa, Asia (including India and China), and Europe. GCCA members account for 80 per cent of the global cement industry volume outside of China, and also include several large Chinese manufacturers

