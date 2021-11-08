Lupinlife wins at India Packaging Awards

-
-
Lupinlife, the consumer healthcare business of global pharma major Lupin, won the Best Packaging Design - Graphics and Brand Value Add Award at the India Packaging Awards for its daily health supplement - Be One.
This award is an initiative by lnforma Markets in India to honour the best branding initiatives from t he pharma packaging space.
