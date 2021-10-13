UltraTech Cement signs non-binding MoU with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems

-
ALSO READ
Ultratech Cement gains on commissioning 1.2 mtpa cement capacity
UltraTech Cement commits to 100% renewable energy usage by 2050
Ultratech Cement records PAT spurts to Rs 1,703 crore in Q1 FY22
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
Shree Cement to invest Rs 3500 cr in Rajasthan
-
To scale-up use of biomass in its manufacturing operationsUltraTech Cement has announced signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Renewable Energy Systems (PRESPL), India's largest biomass aggregation and densification company with forward integrated value chain. The MoU is part of UltraTech's endeavor to decarbonize its operations and aims to significantly scale-up the use of biomass in place of fossil fuel like coal in UltraTech's manufacturing operations.
Under the agreement, PRESPL will leverage its technological expertise to replace coalbased systems with biomass-based processes. PRESPL will execute the biomass-based projects at three of UltraTech's units. Cumulatively, implementation of these three projects is estimated to generate annual carbon savings of over 150 thousand tonnes of CO2.
As part of this agreement, PRESPL will also build a sustainable supply chain of agricultural waste to be utilized as biomass energy in the kilns of UltraTech's integrated units. This biomass-based fuel model helps to safely dispose agri-residue, which is currently burnt in open fields, thus helping reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Higher usage of agriresidue in cement kilns, will also augment income for farmers, while reducing the country's dependency on coal imports.
The MoU with PRESPL will help to further accelerate and scale up UltraTech's use of waste in its manufacturing operations thus reducing its carbon footprint while also reducing the waste to landfill for society at large.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU