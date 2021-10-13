ABB provides complete automation solution for world's longest conveyor system in Bellary

ABB India has been commissioned to provide complete electrification, drives & automation solutions for JSW Steel's newly set up world's longest conveyor system in Bellary, Karnataka through its 'Made in India' products manufactured in the local factories.

Through this pipe conveyor system, JSW has cut down nearly 3000 road trips required for the transportation of the iron ore. This not only solves the critical issue of transportation of raw material from mining to processing sites, but also makes the process more sustainable by significantly reducing carbon emissions caused by road transportation.

The key requirement of the project was system design, product reliability and life cycle support.

The system consists of 3 flights of pipe conveyor to transport iron ore from Nandihalli yard to JSW site at Toranagallu in Bellary, Karnataka. For the project, ABB supplied complete Medium Voltage switchgear panels for their four substations, ACS880 low voltage high power single drive & parallel connected drive, engineered AMI series of low voltage motor, converter duty transformerand hot redundant PLC and SCADA solutions for the conveyors, through OEMs Macmet, FLS & LNVT.

