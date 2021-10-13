Sona BLW Precision Forgings collaborates with FutureSkills Prime, a GoI- NASSCOM initiative

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is collaborating with FutureSkills Prime - a MeitY-NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative to upskill its employees/workforce in cutting edge digital technologies with industry-relevant and government recognized curriculum based courses.

FutureSkills Prime is the first-of-its-kind public-private cooperation between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM to create a digital skilling ecosystem for India's citizens.

The objective is to reskill/upskill graduates and professionals in emerging technologies and professional skills to make India a global digital talent nation in the coming years.

Sona Comstar aims to upskill its employees to be ready to face the digital revolution across multiple functional areas. FutureSkills Prime is dedicated to advising and encouraging Indian professionals to play motivating, valuable, and purposeful roles in a future brimming with opportunities made possible by cutting-edge digital technologies.

