Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 11.07 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.05% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 48.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.0710.08 10 48.4138.25 27 OPM %11.8312.60 -16.7118.88 - PBDT1.120.99 13 6.975.91 18 PBT0.330.28 18 3.953.26 21 NP0.170.01 1600 2.892.14 35

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:30 IST

