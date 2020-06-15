Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the December 2019 quarter
Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 112.83% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Greaves Cotton consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 11.07 croreNet profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.05% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 48.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.0710.08 10 48.4138.25 27 OPM %11.8312.60 -16.7118.88 - PBDT1.120.99 13 6.975.91 18 PBT0.330.28 18 3.953.26 21 NP0.170.01 1600 2.892.14 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU