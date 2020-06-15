Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 11.07 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 11.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.05% to Rs 2.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 48.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.0710.0848.4138.2511.8312.6016.7118.881.120.996.975.910.330.283.953.260.170.012.892.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)