CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 264.58 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 18.41% to Rs 42.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 264.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 165.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1139.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1081.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales264.58262.13 1 1139.151081.42 5 OPM %26.7320.63 -25.1022.70 - PBDT69.1552.21 32 272.43240.36 13 PBT57.6747.48 21 225.32208.64 8 NP42.2035.64 18 165.94154.89 7

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 16:34 IST

