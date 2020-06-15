CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 264.58 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) rose 18.41% to Rs 42.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 264.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 165.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1139.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1081.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

