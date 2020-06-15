CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 18.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 264.58 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) rose 18.41% to Rs 42.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 264.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 262.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 165.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1139.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1081.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales264.58262.13 1 1139.151081.42 5 OPM %26.7320.63 -25.1022.70 - PBDT69.1552.21 32 272.43240.36 13 PBT57.6747.48 21 225.32208.64 8 NP42.2035.64 18 165.94154.89 7
