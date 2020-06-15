JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Goldcoin Health Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Goldcoin Health Foods reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 47.83% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.11 -36 0.360.69 -48 OPM %0-54.55 --11.11-8.70 - PBDT00.01 -100 00.02 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.020 0 NP-0.02-0.01 -100 -0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU