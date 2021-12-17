Union Bank of India considers issuance of AT-1 bonds aggregating Rs 1500 cr

-
Union Bank of India has considered the issuance of Basel III Compliant Debt Instruments in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier-1 Capital (Bonds) Series XXXIII of Rs.500 crore with Green Shoe Option up to Rs.1000 crore (maximum Rs.1500 crore) on Private Placement basis.
The deemed date of allotment is 20 December 2021.
