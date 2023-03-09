Union Power Ministry devises multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during summer months

JUST IN
The Union Power Ministry has devised a multi-pronged strategy to ensure adequate availability of power during the upcoming summer months. As part of the strategy, the Power Utilities have been directed to undertake maintenance for coal-based power plants well in advance so that no planned maintenance is required during the crunch period.

Directions have already been issued under section-11 to all Imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity from 16th March 2023. Adequate coal stocks would be made available at the coal-based power plants.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 16:14 IST

