Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription at nominal value of Rs 5611 per gram

RBI noted in a latest update that the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription during March 06-10, 2023. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average of closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e.

March 01, March 02, and March 03, 2023 works out to Rs 5,611/- (Rupees Five thousand six hundred eleven only) per gram of gold. Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,561/- (Rupees Five thousand five hundred and sixty one only) per gram of gold.

