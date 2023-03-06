JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Swan Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription at nominal value of Rs 5611 per gram

Capital Market 

RBI noted in a latest update that the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series IV will be open for subscription during March 06-10, 2023. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average of closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e.

March 01, March 02, and March 03, 2023 works out to Rs 5,611/- (Rupees Five thousand six hundred eleven only) per gram of gold. Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,561/- (Rupees Five thousand five hundred and sixty one only) per gram of gold.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 12:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU