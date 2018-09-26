United Breweries Ltd spurts 0.9%, up for five straight sessions

JUST IN
Capital Market 

The stock is quoting at Rs 1397.55, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. United Breweries Ltd is up 69.56% in last one year as compared to a 13.32% gain in NIFTY and a 20.98% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1397.55, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11032.3. The Sensex is at 36491.1, down 0.44%. United Breweries Ltd has added around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30124.35, down 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1394, up 0.72% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 69.56% in last one year as compared to a 13.32% gain in NIFTY and a 20.98% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 80.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.

First Published: Wed, September 26 2018. 13:00 IST

