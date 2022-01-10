United Breweries Ltd up for fifth session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1587.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1587.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 17968.65. The Sensex is at 60265.23, up 0.87%. United Breweries Ltd has dropped around 1.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37864.45, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1589.5, up 0.05% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 28.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 125.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

