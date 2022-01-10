Diamines & Chem spurts after environment clearance for expansion in Gujarat

-
Diamines & Chemicals spurted 12.86% to Rs 284.05 after the company said it received environment clearance for expansion in manufacturing plant of synthetic organic chemicals in Vadodara, Gujarat.Diamines & Chemicals said it has received a letter from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on 8 January 2022 for environment clearance (EC) for expansion in manufacturing plant of 'synthetic organic chemicals' at Vadodara in Gujarat.
The licence is valid for 7 year from date of issue (28 December 2021).
EC is a primary permission to manufacture new products and will contribute to increase in total production capacity of the company.
Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 41.97% to Rs 3.36 crore on 8.55% decline in net sales to Rs 14.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Diamines & Chemicals is engaged in the manufacture of organic chemicals compounds. Its products include Piperazine Anhydrous, Ethylenediamine [EDA], Diethylenetriamine [DETA], Polyamine-Mix, Monoethanolamine [MEA], Triethylenediamine [TEDA] and Piperazine 68% Solution.
