United Drilling Tools receives UK design patents for pipe connectors

United Drilling Tools announced that it has received registration for design patents in United Kingdom for their Multi-Start Casing Pipe Connectors, Metal to Metal Seal Casing Pipe Connectors and Weight Set Casing Pipe Connectors which is valid for a period of 5 years.

UDTL has been manufacturing & supplying these connectors with trade name as UDT Leopard, UDT Swift and UDT Lynx connectors from last 15 years and is the only manufacturer of these connectors in India. UDT already has a significant presence in the Indian Oil & Gas upstream segment & is a sole supplier to major Indian oil PSUs like ONGC & OIL India.

Now the recent design patent registrations in United Kingdom will provide much greater opportunity for UDT to market & supply their products in the global market which is currently approx. Rs. 5000-8000 crore.

