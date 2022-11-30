United Spirits Ltd gains for fifth session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 922.5, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.54% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% jump in NIFTY and a 20.81% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45078.55, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

