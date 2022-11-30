Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, HLV Ltd, IRIS Business Services Ltd and Loyal Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 November 2022.

Tarmat Ltd spiked 17.90% to Rs 57.95 at 30-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1168 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd surged 17.63% to Rs 6.54. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd soared 16.85% to Rs 12.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd advanced 13.76% to Rs 90.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13512 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Equipments Ltd rose 12.47% to Rs 45.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22158 shares in the past one month.

