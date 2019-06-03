T & I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 41.19% to Rs 42.37 crore

Net Loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.19% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.94% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 132.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

42.3730.01132.36113.68-2.176.738.695.84-3.191.9911.177.86-3.281.4310.216.66-2.06-1.167.124.07

