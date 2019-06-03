T & I Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.19% to Rs 42.37 croreNet Loss of T & I Global reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.19% to Rs 42.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.94% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 132.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.3730.01 41 132.36113.68 16 OPM %-2.176.73 -8.695.84 - PBDT-3.191.99 PL 11.177.86 42 PBT-3.281.43 PL 10.216.66 53 NP-2.06-1.16 -78 7.124.07 75
