UPL intimates of fire incident at Ankleshwar unit

UPL announced that a fire occurred at one of the plants at its Ankleshwar Unit -1 at around 7.00 am (IST) today. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The company's emergency response team, with the help of the local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. There were 5 people onsite that have sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the local hospital.

