Wipro earns Microsoft Cloud Security Advanced Specialisation

Wipro announced that it has expanded its portfolio of end-to-end solutions delivered on Microsoft's cybersecurity stack by earning the Cloud Security Advanced Specialisation.
As cloud services grow in an ever-digitised world, so too do the risk of cyber-attacks.
Wipro has earned Microsoft's advanced specializations in Identity and Access Management, Threat Protection, Information Protection & Governance, and Cloud Security which speak to its capabilities and proven experience implementing comprehensive protection across Microsoft Azure, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.
